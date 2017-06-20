Pittsburgh Penguins: Chris Kunitz Might Be Gone As Well
Chris Kunitz, who has been a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2008-09, has helped the team become successful in so many ways. Whether it being Sidney Crosby's long-time linemate or coming clutch at the right moment's, Kunitz has contributed to the team's success ever since he arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pens Labyrinth.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC