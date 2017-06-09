Pittsburgh Penguins can win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup with game 6...

With a win against P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins can become the first team in almost 20 years to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Pre-game coverage on Sunday begins at 6 p.m. on NBCSN, with a special two-hour edition of "NHL Live."

