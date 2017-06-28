Pittsburgh Penguins: Brian Elliott Could Be Our Backup Goaltender
Being three days away from free agency, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking into options to replace goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury was picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights from the Pittsburgh Penguins in last week's expansion draft.
