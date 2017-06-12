Pittsburgh Penguins Become Back to Ba...

Pittsburgh Penguins Become Back to Back Stanley Cup Champs

10 hrs ago Read more: Double G Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team to win back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 19 years on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in game six. In capturing their fifth Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Penguins became the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions, since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the feat in 1997 against the Philadelphia Flyers and 1998 against the Washington Capitals.

Chicago, IL

