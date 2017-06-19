Pittsburgh Penguins Adidas Jerseys are out
Everyone loves changes to hockey jerseys and the NHL will have new threads in 2017-18 and beyond as Adidas officially takes the branding for jerseys. Here's what the Pens will look like: Looks sharp, but hey, so did the jerseys since they changed back to the black and yellow.
