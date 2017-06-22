Pittsburgh Penguins: A Tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury, Lost to Expansion Team
On June 21st, 2003, the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted a young francophone named Marc-AndrA© Fleury. Fleury became just the third goaltender in NHL history to be drafted first overall, joining Rick DiPietro and Michel Plasse.
