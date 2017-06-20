Pittsburgh a force behind hockey prog...

Pittsburgh a force behind hockey programs for the blind

Read more: New Jersey Herald

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JUNE 24 - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 photo, Counselor Ryan Fagan helps 11-year-old Dylan LeMaster of Painesville, Ohio, regain his balance during a blind ice hockey camp run by Envision Blind Sports and Pittsburgh Penguins Blind Hockey at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa. No, they could not, because of these 58 young people, ages 5 to 18, half are completely or almost completely blind.

Chicago, IL

