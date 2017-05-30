Pens trying to scratch their way to Cup without injured two-time all star Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates with Kris Letang after Crosby assisted on a goal for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Chasing a second straight Stanley Cup without Kris Letang hasn't been easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins.The defending champs have been trying to scratch their way to the top without their injured No.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|Wed
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
