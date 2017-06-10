Pens sign second-rounder Filip Gustavsson to entry-level deal
Just days after winning the Stanley Cup, the Pittsburgh Penguins are back at work, as they've signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to capfriendly.com . The deal comes with a cap hit of just over $775,000 if he's in the NHL.
