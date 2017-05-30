Pens Points: In the Driver's Seat
There's a recap of last night's game, Doc Emrick and Pierre McGuire take a trip to Primanti's, and Jake Guentzel is firing on all cylinders. More on these topics, as well as more stories in today's Pens Points! Last night, the Pens and Preds met for Game 2 of the Cup Final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|Wed
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May 3
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC