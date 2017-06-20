Pens Draft Recap: The Late Rounds
The Penguins found themselves with an extra 5th round pick this time around thanks to the Mike Condon experiment, but lost their 4th in the trade that sent Eric Fehr to Toronto. Pittsburgh used their late round gambles on one winger, one center, and two defensemen.
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
