Penguins' Sidney Crosby has built a strong Conn Smythe case
Penguins' Sidney Crosby has built a strong Conn Smythe case He would join former Penguins great Mario Lemeiux and Bernie Parent as back-to-back winners. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2t6nIOe The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the Predators in Game 6 and now they'll head to Nashville with a shot to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
