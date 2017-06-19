Penguins promote Buckley
The Pittsburgh Penguins hired Mike Buckley as their new goaltending coach Saturday after Mike Bales left to take the same job with Carolina. Buckley has spent the last four years as the team's goaltending development coach, where he worked closely with Matt Murray, who has helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups.
