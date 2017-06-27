Penguins invited to Pittsburgh prospect camp
A number of players and coaches familiar to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fans will take the ice at Pittsburgh Penguins development camp this week. The team announced Monday it invited 40 players to the camp, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
