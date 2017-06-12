Penguins: Guerin named general manager for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
In his last three seasons as the Pittsburgh Penguins' assistant general manager, Bill Guerin helped construct two Stanley Cup championship teams. On Thursday, Guerin was named GM of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
