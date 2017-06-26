Penguins, Flyers great Mark Recchi named to Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2017 on Monday and Mark Recchi, a former star with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, was among the inductees. Recchi, 49, had been eligible for enshrinement since 2014 and the Canadian right winger would not be passed over again.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
