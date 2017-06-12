Penguins Expansion Draft: Rutherford isn't worried, but should Pens fans be?
For at least the past 12 months, hockey fans have loved to chop it up on the internet about the Vegas NHL expansion draft and all the possibilities of what teams could and should do. Lists of who is available came out Sunday and it's been like kids on Christmas to dream, discuss and debate what may or may not happen on Wednesday night when the newest NHL team announces who they are taking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Fri
|His phartse
|96
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC