Penguins early favorites to repeat ag...

Penguins early favorites to repeat again as Stanley Cup winners

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KAZR-FM Des Moines

The Pittsburgh Penguins barely had started their celebration for winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship before Las Vegas tabbed them as favorites to capture their franchise's sixth title in 2017-18. The Penguins became the NHL's first repeat champions in 19 years on Sunday when they posted a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAZR-FM Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC