Penguins Draft Lauzon, Go Defense Heavy Again
After the Pittsburgh Penguins traded their first-round draft pick in the 2017 draft to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Ryan Reaves and the 51st overall pick, the reigning Stanley Cup champions used that second round selection on defenseman Zachary Lauzon from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Penguins are obviously loaded with scoring skill and offensive flair, so this was a great spot to nab a responsible player with room to grow and develop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC