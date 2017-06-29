Penguins Draft Lauzon, Go Defense Hea...

Penguins Draft Lauzon, Go Defense Heavy Again

After the Pittsburgh Penguins traded their first-round draft pick in the 2017 draft to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Ryan Reaves and the 51st overall pick, the reigning Stanley Cup champions used that second round selection on defenseman Zachary Lauzon from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Penguins are obviously loaded with scoring skill and offensive flair, so this was a great spot to nab a responsible player with room to grow and develop.

