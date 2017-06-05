oel

14 hrs ago

After mulling over the Maata posts and trying to occupy myself in advance of Game 5, I stumbled on this hockeybuzz article: http://www.hockeybuzz.com/blog/James-Tanner/Coyotes-Must-At-Least-Consider-Trading-Ekman-Larsson/200/85617 If you consider how the Eric Lindros trade effected the Nordiques, it might be worth trading him now. Two years at 5.5 for a player who is - at worst - the fourth best defenseman in the NHL after Karlsson, Burns and Hedman.

