No goalie is safe: Pittsburgh Penguins star Matt Murray has suddenly faltered in Stanley Cup final

From Marc-Andre Fleury to Pekka Rinne to Matt Murray, it seems that no goalie in these playoffs is safe from having his starting job questioned. And so after Murray allowed nine goals in the last two games, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was asked if he was ready to make another change in net for Game 5. "We haven't lost games because of our goaltending," Sullivan said in a conference call on Tuesday.

