NHL Power Rankings: Same old story
June 2017 ended the same way as it did 12 months ago. The Pittsburgh Penguins finished on top for the second straight season as Sidney Crosby continues to build his inevitable Hall of Fame resume.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|7 hr
|His phartse
|96
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
