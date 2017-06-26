NHL Free Agency: What are the Pens options on July 1?
Now that the long anticipated expansion draft is behind us, and the entry draft has come and gone, there's one major event before the NHL really bunkers down for the summer. This coming Saturday is July 1 and the Pittsburgh Penguins still have a lot of questions to answer about filling out their 2017-18 roster.
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
