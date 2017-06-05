NewsAlert: Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups with victory over Nashville
Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 to play in regulation as Pittsburgh beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday in Game 6 of the Cup final. Matt Murray made 27 saves for the win.
