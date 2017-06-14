Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition aimed at
Petition urges Penguins to skip a White House visit Effort attempting to influence Penguins had garnered over 5,000 signatures on Wednesday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tmzdRG The debate between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins as "the team of the decade" will rage on, but for USA TODAY Sports' Kevin Allen it's settled.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
