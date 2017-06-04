Mattis Calls Out China's 'Contempt' F...

Mattis Calls Out China's 'Contempt' For Nations' 'Interests'

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The United States is encouraged by China's efforts to restrain North Korea , US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Singapore on Saturday, adding the threat from North Korea was "clear and present". He Lei , deputy president of China's PLA Academy of Military Science, said the Chinese government is firmly opposed to any USA arms sales to Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

