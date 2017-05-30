Matt Murray AND Marc-Andre Fleury for Conn Smythe? Why not
Elliotte Friedman had an interesting idea for if the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup this year as to who should win the Conn Smythe for playoff MVP: "I'm going off the board here. The Conn Smythe trophy, it PIttsburgh wins two more games -- there was been two times in MLB history where more than 1 player was named World Series MVP.....I think if the Penguins win the Cup they should give the MVP to both Fleury and Murray."
