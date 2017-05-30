Matt Murray AND Marc-Andre Fleury for...

Matt Murray AND Marc-Andre Fleury for Conn Smythe? Why not

16 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

Elliotte Friedman had an interesting idea for if the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup this year as to who should win the Conn Smythe for playoff MVP: "I'm going off the board here. The Conn Smythe trophy, it PIttsburgh wins two more games -- there was been two times in MLB history where more than 1 player was named World Series MVP.....I think if the Penguins win the Cup they should give the MVP to both Fleury and Murray."

