Laviolette asks Preds' fans not to throw anything onto ice
Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice Laviolette asks Preds' fans not to throw anything onto ice Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rLJ99A A worker removes a catfish thrown onto the ice after a Nashville Predators goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Sat
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC