Late goal gives Stanley Cup to Penguins
Pittsburgh broke a scoreless tie with 1:35 left in Sunday night's Game 6 of the Finals and went on to a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators to earn its second consecutive Stanley Cup. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winner, his fifth goal of the playoffs, when his pass-out from behind the net bounced off the goalie Pekka Rinne's elbow and into the net.
