Kings to open 2017-18 season with five of their first six games at Staples Center

The Kings open the 2017-18 season by playing five of their first six games at Staples Center, including their season-opening game Oct. 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Their lone road game in their opening stretch is Oct. 7 against the Pacific Division rival San Jose Sharks.

