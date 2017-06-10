Greatest Pittsburgh Penguin of all time: Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux?

With the Pittsburgh Penguins securing their fifth Stanley Cup against the Nashville Predators, Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux share the honor of being awarded the Conn Smyth Trophy back-to-back years. Crosby has three Stanley Cup Championships and two Hart Memorial Trophies to his name before the age of 30. Lemieux has two Stanley Cups, but three Hart Trophies.

