Greatest Pittsburgh Penguin of all time: Sidney Crosby or Mario Lemieux?
With the Pittsburgh Penguins securing their fifth Stanley Cup against the Nashville Predators, Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux share the honor of being awarded the Conn Smyth Trophy back-to-back years. Crosby has three Stanley Cup Championships and two Hart Memorial Trophies to his name before the age of 30. Lemieux has two Stanley Cups, but three Hart Trophies.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
