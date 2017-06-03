German rock festival evacuated becaus...

German rock festival evacuated because of terror threat

14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Germany's Rock am Ring music festival has issued a statement saying that police have interrupted the festival due to a reported terrorist threat . The evacuation comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 individuals and injuring over 100 more.

