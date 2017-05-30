Freddy Gaudreau The Latest "Next Man"

Add Frederick Gaudreau to the list of depth players that have stepped up for the Nashville Predators in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. With a huge goal in the 2nd period to put the Preds up 2-1 over the Penguins in Game 3, Freddy G proved he is more than capable of contributing some offense to a team that so desperately needs it.

