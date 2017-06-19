Fleury funds new playground for Boys ...

Fleury funds new playground for Boys & Girls Club in Pittsburgh neighborhood

11 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Penguins' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who many expect to part ways with Pittsburgh and head to the Vegas Golden Knights in Wednesday's NHL expansion draft, gave a hefty parting gift to children in one Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

