Expansion Vegas loads up on D-men, could make more trades

George McPhee secured a king's ransom to avoid selecting certain players in the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft , and he's not done dealing. McPhee got his starting goalie and first face of the franchise in Marc-Andre Fleury, a top-line winger in James Neal and a plethora of defensemen by raiding the existing 30 NHL teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.