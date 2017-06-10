Expansion draft: For Golden Knights G...

Expansion draft: For Golden Knights GM George McPhee, craziness is just starting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Expansion draft: For Golden Knights GM George McPhee, craziness is just starting GM George McPhee told his staff to get plenty of sleep this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sC1h7e Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee encouraged his staff to get plenty of rest this week because sleep may not be in the plans for this weekend leading up to the expansion draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Fri His phartse 96
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC