Edmontona s McDavid named MVP as Vegas Knights take shape

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the Most Valuable Player in the National Hockey League on Wednesday after the 20-year-old's points-scoring exploits helped carry his team into the post-season. McDavid overcame Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to become the third youngest winner of the prestigious Hart Trophy award.

