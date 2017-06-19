Edmontona s McDavid named MVP as Vegas Knights take shape
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the Most Valuable Player in the National Hockey League on Wednesday after the 20-year-old's points-scoring exploits helped carry his team into the post-season. McDavid overcame Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to become the third youngest winner of the prestigious Hart Trophy award.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
