Edmontona s McDavid named MVP as Vegas Knights take shape

17 hrs ago

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the Most Valuable Player in the National Hockey League on Wednesday after the 20-year-old's points-scoring exploits helped carry his team into the post-season. McDavid overcame Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to become the third youngest winner of the prestigious Hart Trophy award.

