Dino Ciccarelli cheering for Pittsbur...

Dino Ciccarelli cheering for Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel in...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Jake Guentzel began his first-ever NHL playoffs by scoring five goals in five games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. "That playoffs , we started against Boston and what I remember is there was a bench-clearing brawl," Ciccarelli said in a phone interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? 13 hr Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC