Chicago Blackhawks And The Effect Of A Pittsburgh Penguins Dynasty

The Chicago Blackhawks' painfully embarrassing exit from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been supplemented by back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships for the Pittsburgh Penguins. What exactly does this mean for the Blackhawks' legacy? June is always an interesting month on Facebook's "Memories" tab, isn't it? For myself, every June 9, 15 and 24 my feed is flooded with pictures, videos and other reminders of the moments we'll remember forever, all relating to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.