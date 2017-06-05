Breaking down Viktor Arvidsson's goal...

Breaking down Viktor Arvidsson's goal from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Midway through the 2nd period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final last night, the Penguins were trailing by a goal with the score 2-1 and looking to tie the game. In the blink of an eye, with a puck battle won, a desperate diving play, and some bouncing pucks, Viktor Arvidsson found himself alone in on net with Matt Murray , and it was suddenly 3-1.

