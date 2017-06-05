Blue mutt named Stanley set tone for ...

Blue mutt named Stanley set tone for Preds' attacking style

Read more: Star Tribune

The instant one of the Pittsburgh Penguins passes the puck to a teammate, one of the Nashville Predators closes in, taking away any time or space to operate. The junkyard dog approach to hockey for the Stanley Cup Final debutants has a history: It is the Predators' on-ice version of Stanley, the blue mutt with a bone clenched between his teeth.

