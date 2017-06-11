Apple announces iOS 11; Focuses on iPad productivity

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. With the upcoming release of iOS 11, many apps and three older devices will be getting the axe, which includes 2012's iPhone 5 and fourth-gen iPad , and 2013's very popular iPhone 5C.

