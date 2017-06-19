A Wisconsin hockey fan's guide to the...

A Wisconsin hockey fan's guide to the NHL Entry Draft

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

Now that former Badger Justin Schultz and the Pittsburgh Penguins have won their second straight Stanley Cup, the NHL looks to the joys of the off-season. Things get started quickly this week in the NHL with Expansion Draft lists posting on Sunday and the National Hockey League Entry Draft set for Friday in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Fri His phartse 96
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC