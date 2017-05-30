'A bet is a bet:' Police chief to wea...

'A bet is a bet:' Police chief to wear Pittsburgh Penguins jersey

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

On Friday night, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau tweeted that he had received a Penguins jersey with a Pittsburgh police patch. Ottawa's police chief will be trading in his red, black and white Senators colours for a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... Wed Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May 3 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC