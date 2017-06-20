2017 NHL Draft: Pittsburgh Penguins select Clayton Phillips in 3rd round
At pick number 93 in the 2017 NHL Draft the Penguins selected American born defenseman Clayton Phillips. Phillips is listed at 5'10 and 180 pounds, with a 9/9/1999 birthday that makes him among the youngest of players available in this draft .
