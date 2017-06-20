2017 NHL Draft: Pittsburgh Penguins s...

2017 NHL Draft: Pittsburgh Penguins select Clayton Phillips in 3rd round

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

At pick number 93 in the 2017 NHL Draft the Penguins selected American born defenseman Clayton Phillips. Phillips is listed at 5'10 and 180 pounds, with a 9/9/1999 birthday that makes him among the youngest of players available in this draft .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC