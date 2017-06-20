2017 NHL Draft: Penguins select defenseman Zachary Lauzon with 51st overall pick
The Penguins were set to have a first round pick but made a somewhat controversial trade to acquire Ryan Reaves and they ended up moving down 20 picks from 31 to 51. And with that 51st pick, they add their first prospect of the weekend to get defenseman Zachary Lauzon from the QMJHL. Lauzon seems like a bit of a reach, being as he was just the #143 ranked prospect according to NHL Central Scouting.
