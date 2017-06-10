10 Things to Know for Today
Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017, as they return from Bedminster, N.J. Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
