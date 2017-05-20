Xiaomi to launch Mi Max 2 on May 25
In India, the company recently opened its first Mi Home store in Bengaluru and launched the all-new Redmi 4 smartphones, which will go on sale on May 23. Today, Xiaomi officially teased the phone as launching on May 25 on its Weibo handle. Xiaomi has a habit of releasing several storage and RAM models of its smartphone and it looks like, with the announcement of the Mi Max, things are not going to be any different.
