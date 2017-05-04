Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins hope to close out the Washington Capitals on home ice Monday, and they are small favorites to win Game 6 and move on to the NHL Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are coming off a 4-2 road loss to the Capitals in Game 5 and will not want to go back to Washington for a Game 7. The Penguins opened as -120 favorites ; the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.
