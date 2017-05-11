Uncomfortable questions about Alex Ov...

Uncomfortable questions about Alex Ovechkin's future

Uncomfortable questions about Alex Ovechkin's future What now for Alex Ovechkin? Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: https://usat.ly/2pACr1G WASHINGTON, D.C. - Alex Ovechkin is usually quiet when he talks to the media, but Wednesday night, after yet another crushing 2-0 Game 7 loss to the Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Capitals captain was practically inaudible. Pressed up against a locker room wall, Ovechkin did his best to suss out what went wrong for the Capitals during the Penguins series and came up with no easy answers.

